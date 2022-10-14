Riding since she was three years old, 14-year-old Sarah Wilmott is a dedicated and talented equestrian.
Recently she was selected to Represent NSW in the Marcus Oldham Australian Interschool Championships 2022.
The Marcus Oldham Interschool Championships was held from the 25- 29th of September 2022 at the Sydney International Equestrian Centre at Horsley Park.
Sarah represented NSW in the Secondary 80cm combined dressage and showjumping event. Sarah won the class on her mare, Florance. Sarah was awarded the championship for her class.
Sarah was also awarded overall combined training champion which is given to the rider with the lowest penalty score in all classes. She received another Championship ribbon and perpetual trophy.
In an interview before the family left to compete at the Inter Schools Extravaganza in Tamworth, Sarah's mother Dana said horse riding runs in the family.
"I'm a horse rider myself. So naturally you push your kids a little bit towards that when they're little with ponies and things and then they make up their own mind if they want to do it," she said.
"But she made up her own mind that she want to do pretty quickly and she's even specialised in a genre she likes."
Sarah trains between Mudgee and Wellington at a property at Bodangora.
"Mudgee's a bit bereft for horse facilities. You've got the showground but it has serious drainage problems and it's not big enough to have large events go there anymore because they've got all the caravans and things," Dana said.
"The area has a lot of various equine pursuits and there's a lot of people that do cow stuff like roping and drafting and things like that and they're catered for alright. But other equestrian is left out in the cold a bit I think."
Right now Sarah has her sights set on the lofty goal of earning a place on the Oceania team and then perhaps one day even represent Australia at the Olympic games.
"I do think she could get on the junior team. The Olympics, that's a different kettle of fish. That depends on how many horses she's got going," Dana said.
