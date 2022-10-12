Mudgee Guardian

'Not related to data breach': Optus store closes following company review

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated October 12 2022 - 11:23am, first published 11:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The former Optus store site on Church Street, Mudgee.

With little notice, Mudgee's Optus store closed last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.