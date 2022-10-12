'Not related to data breach': Optus store closes following company review

With little notice, Mudgee's Optus store closed last week.
The Church Street location that opened nearly exactly five years ago in 2017 is now empty save for a 'for lease' sign in the window.
Optus did not reveal how many jobs were lost when the store closed but the Mudgee Guardian understands all staff were offered positions in other stores and the closure is not related to the recent data breach affecting Optus customers.
An Optus spokesperson said the store was closed following a company review.
"Optus reviews locations of our retail stores and makes changes to ensure we are in the spots where customers need us the most," the spokesperson said.
"As part of this review, we made the decision to close our shopfront in Mudgee."
The company reiterated its 'commitment to regional remains unchanged' including in the Mudgee area, noting two sites built in the region in 2020 to expand mobile coverage. The company also said more network sites will be coming in the next 12 months in the Central West.
As for Mudgee customers hoping for face-to-face service, an Optus spokesperson said customers seeking assistance can access support via their My Optus App or 133 937.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.