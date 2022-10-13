Motorists are taking dangerous risks on rain damaged roads in the Mudgee region.
Local Police said they have received several complaints of motorists driving around road-closure signs onto closed and flooded roads, and driving at speeds above those indicated in work zones, sometimes where Council workers are present.
With an ongoing flood situation around the District Orana Mid-Western Police are urging motorists to obey road signage particularly in relation to road closures and speed reductions, and to think about and prepare for the prospect of future flooding.
"Road closures are inconvenient, however they are clearly in place for a reason and the inconvenience does not outweigh the safety of people," Sergeant David Aitkin of Mudgee Police said.
"The reality is that lives are put at risk when drivers make poor decisions around driving across flood waters or damaged roads. Those that might think they can disregard the rules need to think about themselves, the occupants of their vehicle and the fact that if they get stranded in flood waters they will then place the lives of rescuers at risk.
"We are seeing this time and again both in our area and around the state."
Sergeant Aitkin warned these disruptions could continue for some time.
"The Cudgegong River north of the Windamere Dam is behaving differently at the moment due to the Dam spilling. This is a unique situation and there may be a prolonged period of flooding for the Cudgegong river until the Dam falls below capacity," Sergeant Aitkin said.
This means that we may have road closures and rising waters on and off for some time. Residents in low-lying areas of the Cudgegong River, including the township of Mudgee need to prepare themselves for the possibility of flooding.
"Police including Highway patrol will be patrolling closed roads and reduced speed areas to ensure compliance. They will not be issuing warnings to those caught. I really ask that people take heed of this message and keep off closed roads."
On Thursday October 13, Windamere Dam was recorded at 101.6 per cent capacity by WaterNSW.
Despite the comparatively dry week, some roads remain closed or under repair.
