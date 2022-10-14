Francois Jaggi has always loved the power and movement of the stallion so much that he sculpted a winning creation using wire from bushfire-ravaged farmland.
"They're just beautiful animals," Mr Jaggi said.
Mr Jaggi, an Armidale local, won regional Australia's largest and most celebrated Sculptures in the Garden prize of $25,000 for his statue of a stallion.
The three-metre tall, 500 kilogram, wire-bound horse is among 200 other sculptures by Australian-based artists now on display in the Rosby Wine and Gallery gardens until October 23.
Mr Jaggi dedicated countless hours in his workshop located on the outskirts of Armidale, manipulating and sanding 18 kilometres of fencing wire into a sleek creation of amber-bronze.
"It's very simple, if you like something then you do it," Mr Jaggi said.
He was given the wire from a friend who salvaged the bendy material from a property in Wollomombi that had previously been burned by a raging bushfire.
Mr Jaggi has been creating sculptures in Australia for the past 25 years.
He gleans his decades of experience from years working as a freelance jeweler for Cartier and other luxury brands based in Switzerland.
But he'll always remember the horses his father owned on their farm where he spent his childhood in France.
And it is through his experience with horses that he managed to capture the spirit of the equine in this latest sculpture of his built from material weathered by the sometimes unforgiving rural Australian landscape.
The second prize of $10k was awarded to Ludwig Mlcek of Cox Creek, taking inspiration for his carved wood sculpture from a childhood memory.
"As a child, my grandma told me a story from Wallachian mythology about a bird man that lived with, and could speak the bird language and this is how I visualised and dreamt about him. Then and now," Mr Mlcek said.
Bridget Whitehead won the third prize $5,000 for her Oamaru limestone sculpture, 'Familia', which is inspired by the importance of nurturing connection.
And Annie Herron from Rydal received the $5000 Buchanan Acquisition Prize for hanging sculpture for 'Low Hanging Fruit' which will be hung in the grounds of the Mudgee Hospital.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.