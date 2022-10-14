Mudgee Guardian

Armidale-based Francois Jaggis wins 2022 Sculptures in the Garden prize for stallion creation

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated October 14 2022 - 1:29am, first published 1:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Francois Jaggi standing in front of his wire-bound sculpture standing at a towering 3 metres and weighing about as much as the average adult racehorse at 500 kilograms. Picture by Penny Jaggi.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.