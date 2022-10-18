Region's water fill stations could move to 'pay to use' model

Mid-Western Regional Council is considering charging rural users for accessing the water fill stations in Mudgee, Gulgong and Rylstone.
A report to be discussed at the October 19 Council meeting shows that a number of users are extracting volumes of water far above their allotted amount. In addition, the ongoing maintenance and clerical work required to maintain the stations and registrations increases the cost prospects of the stations.
Council will consider putting a $3.42 per kilolitre (KL) fee on the stations for all users.
In 2021, Council upgraded the stations using money from a Federal Government grant, requiring users to register before using them. This allowed council to track each users' use of the station.
Since then 1180.82KL has been extracted across the stations at a cost of $4,038.40 estimated at $3.42 per KL.
Currently rural customers are not charged for collecting water from our emergency water fill stations.
According to the report, the upgraded fill points have been utilised so far by 134 of the 839 registrants since October 2021. Registration is only open to customers with a rural address and no connection to town water supply.
Seven per cent of users are taking more than their allowance per visit, accounting for 19 per cent of the water extracted since recording began. The highest user has extracted 134KL, nearly $460 worth in the last year, suggesting the water is being used for personal purposes rather than for emergency use.
The report notes that since the upgrades of the filling stations, the region has received higher than average rainfall, and the recorded usage statistics are not indicative of expected use in a drought situation. The usage terms stipulate that use is for emergency potable water, extracting a maximum of 1000L in one visit.
if passed, the changes will be put on public display for 28 days and implemented if no submissions are received.
