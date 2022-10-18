Mudgee Guardian

Region's water fill stations move to 'pay to use' model

October 20 2022 - 1:56am, first published October 18 2022 - 4:00am
The region's water fill stations could move to a 'pay to use' model. FILE

Mid-Western Regional Council will charge rural users for accessing the water fill stations in Mudgee, Gulgong and Rylstone.

