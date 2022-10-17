Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and NSW Premier Dom Perrottet have landed in Forbes to assess the flood situation on the Lachlan River ahead of what looms as a potentially disastrous rain event later in the week.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting five days of rain across western NSW from Wednesday, with Forbes in line for the worst of it.
Up to 100mm is expected from Wednesday to Sunday, with a 90 per cent chance of rain on Sunday. As of Monday, as much as 40mm is expected on the Sunday.
In the same forecast, Mudgee is expected to receive up to 90mm over the five days.
The BoM's current flood warning is for moderate flooding at Forbes and Condobolin along the Lachlan.
You wouldn't drive into a bush fire, don't drive into flood water.- NSW Premier Dom Perrottet
It says the main flood peak along the Lachlan River has passed Cottons Weir, where major flooding is occurring.
"These floodwaters are also causing major flooding at Jemalong. Major flooding is possible at Condobolin later this week, where moderate flooding is currently occurring," the warning says.
The Prime Minister says the federal government stands ready to provide any support communities along the Lachlan require.
He urged everyone in those areas, and right across Australia, with flood events occuring in Victoria and Tasmania, too, to adhere all of the advice from experts, and evacuated when told to.
"Too many people are saying 'we'll be right', and that results in them being rescued. If you stay, it poses a greater risk for everyone," Mr Albanese said at the Forbes' emergency headquarters on Monday.
"I was in the chopper over Rochester in Victoria (on Sunday) with Premier Dan Andrews and we watched two cars going through a flooded road, up to the window level. That makes no sense. If it's flooded, forget it. Please, for your own sake, it's just not worth the risk."
Mr Albanese praised the efforts of the people of Forbes to date but said the situation was far from over.
"Further rain expected this week makes for a very dangerous situation," he said.
"This is beyond politics, this is about Australians pitching in. We're here to see first hand exactly what's needed."
Member for Orange Phil Donato knows the situation in Forbes too well, with the community battling through five floods in the last decade.
Mr Donato has been member for the region since 2016 and said each flood through Forbes is different, which only enhances the warnings being issued on Monday: if it's flooded, forget it.
Mr Perrottet said it was important people avoided driving through flood waters, anywhere in NSW.
"This community has been through some challenges (in the past); five floods in 12 years. But the people of Forbes remain incredibly strong," the NSW Premier said.
"We do know over the next week, and into summer, we expect more challenging weather, keep vigilant, follow instructions: if it's flooded, forget it.
"You wouldn't drive into a bush fire, don't drive into flood water."
Mr Perrottet urged the community to follow the advice of the emergency services, and if told to evacuate ensure you do.
