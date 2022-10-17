Mudgee Guardian
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, NSW Premier Dom Perrottet tour Forbes as more rain predicted for Central West

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated October 17 2022 - 1:14am, first published 1:10am
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and NSW Premier Dom Perrottet have landed in Forbes to assess the flood situation on the Lachlan River ahead of what looms as a potentially disastrous rain event later in the week.

