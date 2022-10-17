Mudgee Guardian
Council

Mid-Western Regional Council to consider installation of security cameras in parks across Mudgee, Gulgong and Kandos

By Newsroom
Updated October 17 2022 - 4:53am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Adventure Playground in Gulgong could have cameras installed. FILE

CCTV could be installed at a number of the region's parks soon in an effort to combat rising rates of vandalism.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.