CCTV will be installed at a number of the region's parks soon in an effort to combat rising rates of vandalism.
Council voted to set aside $60,000 in this year's budget to install and maintain a number of CCTV cameras and lights at a number of parks in the region after a spate of vandalism incidents left Council footing the bill for their repair.
As at September 2022, the following open space sites are proposed to have camera surveillance and security lighting installed:
'Unfortunately, in recent time there has been an increase in the number of vandalism and graffiti incidents throughout Council's recreation and building assets. Vandalism and graffiti have a negative impact on the attractiveness of open space facilities, increase down time of facility access and in some instances lead the community to feeling unsafe to access and use public spaces,' the report says.
The report does not detail how much the rates of vandalism have risen only to say that NSW Police have formally requested that Council consider implementing additional safety measures such as security cameras and lighting.
Acting Inspector David Aitkin, Officer in Charge of the Mudgee sector of the Orana Mid-Western Police District said that Police had received and investigated reports from Council regarding vandalism at local parks.
"Such vandalism is not a new trend, such reports have been received sporadically over a number of years," he said.
"Police support initiatives such as CCTV and lighting of public assets including parks to act as a deterrence and assist Police to solve such crimes."
According to data from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and research, rates of the offence type 'malicious damage to property', which includes vandalism, have been slightly declining in the last 10 years up to June 2022.
The report warns that if it is voted down, there would be further ongoing costs to Council in the event of future vandalism attempts. So far in the last 18 months, Council has paid more than $40,000 to repair and replace damaged amenities and equipment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.