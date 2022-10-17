Mudgee Guardian

Striking Hill End photo among winners in Central West photography competition

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated October 17 2022 - 11:11am, first published 8:00am
Yarn around the campfire taken by Craig Murphy at Hill End.

Regional Development Australia Central West (RDA Central West) has announced the winners of the 2022 Central West is Best Photography Competition.

