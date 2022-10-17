Striking Hill End photo among winners in Central West photography competition

Regional Development Australia Central West (RDA Central West) has announced the winners of the 2022 Central West is Best Photography Competition.
The theme this year was 'Central West unmasked', with applicants asked to capture the true nature of the region and unveil little-known hidden gems.
Now in its fourth year, RDA Central West Director, Wayne Sunderland, said the competition continues to grow.
"We received so many outstanding entries across the Junior and Open categories this year, which really made for a tough decision for our judges," Mr Sunderland said.
"This year we wanted to focus on why the Central West is a great place to live and visit, through images of people, places and events - after all, it's home to 180,000 people and is made up of some terrific towns and villages and beautiful landscapes."
One photo titled 'Yarn around the campfire' was taken in Hill End by photographer Craig Murphy who said he was humbled at this win in the Open category in this year's competition.
"I was actually teaching other people how to do astro [photography] that night. It was the one smoking break in the clouds that night where we managed to get a photo," Craig laughed.
"It's really not something I expected at all actually, it was pretty random - a lot of people liked the photos and they said there was a competition. I thought 'ah yeah, whatever' and I had some encouragement from the family who said 'enter it and see what happens.'
"It's a little surreal, very humbling."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.