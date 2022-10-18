Mudgee A-League game cancelled due to weather, no new date yet confirmed

Mid-Western Regional Council and Central Coast Mariners have announced the decision to postpone next weekend's Isuzu Ute A-League fixture at Glen Willow due to recent successive heavy rain events.
The Mudgee region still recovering from an 87mm downpour less than two weeks ago and a further possible 140mm forecast over the next week, it is anticipated water may restrict access.
Council says ticket holders will be provided with a full refund within 14 days through ticketing provider 123tix.com.au
Mayor Des Kennedy said in a press release that it was extremely disappointing to cancel the game but safety comes first.
"This is a very difficult decision to make and we were looking forward to hosting the Mariners for a second time this year against reigning premiers Western United," Cr Kennedy said.
"Unfortunately there is still a significant amount of water restricting pedestrian access to the venue and with the anticipated rainfall on already soaked ground we cannot guarantee access to the venue.
"We look forward to welcoming the Mariners and their fans back at another time and will announce details of that game as soon as they are confirmed."
Central Coast Mariners CEO Shaun Mielekamp is disappointed that the match had to be moved and sends his best wishes to the region during these tough times.
"Unfortunately, our annual trip to Mudgee will need to be postponed due to the recent floods and poor weather in regional NSW," he said.
"We are committed to continuing to bring matches and football to regional areas, and I'm sure everyone can agree it is best to make an early call.
"We will work closely with Mid-Western Regional Council on when the next opportunity is to ensure we re-visit beautiful Mudgee and send our best wishes to everyone in the region during these uncertain weather events."
Council and the Mariners are yet to announce a new game date.
