Mudgee Guardian

Mudgee A-League game delayed due to weather, no new date confirmed

By Newsroom
Updated October 18 2022 - 4:19am, first published 3:10am
Mudgee A-League game cancelled due to weather, no new date yet confirmed

Mid-Western Regional Council and Central Coast Mariners have announced the decision to postpone next weekend's Isuzu Ute A-League fixture at Glen Willow due to recent successive heavy rain events.

