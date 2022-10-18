Council postpones free microchipping day due to weather forecast

A previously announced free microchipping day to be held by Mid-Western Regional Council has been postponed due to forecast wet weather.
A Council press release said the decision was made in the interests of both resident and pet safety.
It said a new date will be announced soon.
This week Council will vote on moving the region's water fill stations over to a 'pay to use' model. Sports fans were disappointed when the upcoming A-League game was cancelled due to weather with no new date yet confirmed and after a spate of vandalism, Council will consider the installation of security cameras in selected parks around the region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.