Mudgee Guardian
Free

Council postpones free microchipping day due to weather forecast

By Newsroom
Updated October 19 2022 - 1:14am, first published October 18 2022 - 10:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new date will be announced. FILE

A previously announced free microchipping day to be held by Mid-Western Regional Council has been postponed due to forecast wet weather.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.