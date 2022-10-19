Basketball playoffs prove to be tight

After 18 rounds of competition, the Mudgee basketball men's competition play offs get underway on Monday.
Mayso's Pro Shop, Stride Health, Edmunds Interiors and Hairy Ballers will be chasing an A grade title, while Levens Smash Repairs, Mudgee Cranes, Bushchooks, Taipans and Ramp Financial Solutions are vying for the B grade premiership.
Minor premiers Mayso's Pro Shop, will start red hot favourites in A grade after finishing undefeated, their formidable line up, which includes Adam Keightley, Peter Mayson, Dean Saxby, Renzo Sarona and Julian Geddes, hardly troubled by any opposition during the season.
Their opponents in the major semi-final, Stride Health, who finished second on the ladder, lost both games against the minor premiers, although their eight point loss in the second encounter, will boost their confidence and if they produce a season best performance, they just might cause an upset.
Matt Dayrit, Jim Disher, Fletcher Rawlinson and Sam Watson have led the way during the season and will be heavily relied upon again for any chance of a Stride Health victory.
Like Mayso's Pro Shop, Edmunds Interiors has featured in a number of grand finals over the years, definitely have the team to reach the grand final again and will start favourites against Hairy Ballers in the minor semi-final.
Ben Edmunds is usually the key to any Edmunds win, but newcomer Tommy Durrant, the skilful Anthony Hamson and veteran Nathan Martyn and the other players on the roster will be a handful for Hairy Ballers to contain.
Hairy Ballers are aware they are outsiders in this clash, but in the match against an almost full strength Edmunds two weeks ago, they were well and truly in the game until the latter part of the final quarter.
Matt Eyles, junior Cooper Crowe, Ashley Diprose and Jonathan Tatham led the scoring and will be heavily relied upon again, while Peter Doran and David Biggs will be called on for a high workload in defence against the Edmunds offence under the basket.
Any of the teams in B grade are capable of winning the competition, but it will come down to whichever team fields their strongest combination on game night. All have suffered from lack of players due to work commitments during the season and during the play off period it is unlikely to be any different.
Who will be the winner in the elimination semi-final between Taipans and Ramp Financial Solutions is anyone's guess for the above reasons.
Perhaps Ramp could be assessed as slight favourites with their combination of juniors Riley Durrant, Spencer Comincioli, along with seniors Jack Hart and Andrew Laurie, against the line up of Lee Aaron, James Hoetink, Bayley Brown and Chris Warnock from Taipans.
The qualifying semi-final between the Mudgee Cranes and Bushchooks is also a toss up as Bushchooks, at one stage early in the competition likely A grade contenders, will only have four players, while Mudgee Cranes are likely to be at full strength.
Bushchooks captain Thomas Wilkinson is out through work commitments and Max Pierce has moved to Tasmania, leaving Aaron Neilson, Jordan Sloane, Nick Lamont and Matt McDonald to see their team through to the next round.
Despite the lack of players for this game, Bushchooks will be no pushover, having beaten Stride health and Edmunds Interiors during the regular season, demonstrating great teamwork and scoring ability from all players.
Mudgee Cranes comprising members of the Mudgee U18s will have to work hard in defence and score points with every opportunity to beat their older and more experience opponents, but if Jaxson Turnbull, Nate Atkinson, Ricky Constable, Demiah Ainuu and Jake Brakel are on their game, there is no reason while Mudgee Cranes cannot win.
Levens Smash Repairs as minor premiers have the bye and will play the winner of the Mudgee Cranes/Bushchooks game.
Monday 24/10/22
PCYC
St Matthews
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.