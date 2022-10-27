World Teachers' Day is normally held on October 5, however due to Australian school holidays, in 2022 it will be celebrated in communities across Australia on Friday, October 28. Schools in Mudgee will be some of many across the state who will be celebrating the day and heaping praise on teachers who do an amazing job.
This year's theme is "Hats off to Teachers" and the Australian Institute for Teaching and School Leadership (AITSL) has developed a range of creative ideas and material online available at www.worldteachersday.edu.au to help get you celebrating, including these five fabulous tips.
A short note, email, digital card or drawing from you or your child will be sure to make any teacher smile.
Chocolates, tea, or even a packet of native plant seeds are popular small gifts for teachers, or try a coffee voucher from a local business (it will help the local business too).
Ask the school leadership team or other parents and carers if there's anything being planned for the day. You might be able to help organise a morning tea, or some thank you messages for teachers.
The Celebration Kit has graphics for social media including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and even a banner to add to your email signature. Tag other parents and carers online and encourage them to show their support.
Simply be involved, spread the word and join the celebrations by saying thanks to teachers on the day.
The unsung heroes of our children's futures are the wonderful, hard-working teachers who guide them through learning every day.
For the past two years especially, teaching has been a challenging and stressful vocation as COVID-19 restrictions forced teachers away from face-to-face training in classrooms.
Since 1994, UNESCO has celebrated World Teachers' Day (WTD) internationally every year.
World Teachers' Day is held in Australia on the last Friday in October to avoid coinciding with the school holidays. In 2022, this will be Friday, October 28.
There is currently approximately 288,294 full-time equivalent teaching staff across Australian primary and secondary schools, of which 206,838 (71.7 per cent) were women and 81,456 (28.3 per cent) were men. At the same time, there are close to 4 million students to teach.
It's a taxing and tiring job, yet they continue to provide society with qualified adults ready to take on tertiary education or the workforce.
Research shows that teacher quality and school leadership are the two greatest in-school factors impacting student outcomes.- Australian Institute for Teaching and School Leadership (AITSL)
The latest data release from the Australian Teacher Workforce Data (ATWD) initiative showed us that nationally in 2020, teachers working full-time reported working 55 hours in a typical week.
Teachers have the greatest in-school impact on the learning lives of our students. They should be celebrated and recognised every day for their incredible role in shaping Australia's students' future.
Australian Institute for Teaching and School Leadership (AITSL) encourages everyone to get involved in World Teachers' Day to show their appreciation for their tireless work inside and outside the classroom.
This year the theme will be Hats off to Teachers. To show our appreciation, social media users are invited to share a 'hats off' selfie and share what teachers mean to them by tagging #WTD2022 and @aitsl to show your teachers your appreciation.