Celebrating our amazing teachers

The students and teachers at St Matthews Catholic School in Mudgee are looking forward to celebrating World Teachers' Day. Picture Supplied

World Teachers' Day is normally held on October 5, however due to Australian school holidays, in 2022 it will be celebrated in communities across Australia on Friday, October 28. Schools in Mudgee will be some of many across the state who will be celebrating the day and heaping praise on teachers who do an amazing job.

Mudgee High are well know for their celebration days and getting involved with the community, and World Teachers Day will be no different. Picture Supplied

This year's theme is "Hats off to Teachers" and the Australian Institute for Teaching and School Leadership (AITSL) has developed a range of creative ideas and material online available at www.worldteachersday.edu.au to help get you celebrating, including these five fabulous tips.

The AITSL has a range of inspirational ideas and material available online to help you celebrate World Teachers Day. Picture by AITSL

The personal approach

A short note, email, digital card or drawing from you or your child will be sure to make any teacher smile.

Small gift ideas

Chocolates, tea, or even a packet of native plant seeds are popular small gifts for teachers, or try a coffee voucher from a local business (it will help the local business too).

School celebrations

Ask the school leadership team or other parents and carers if there's anything being planned for the day. You might be able to help organise a morning tea, or some thank you messages for teachers.

Get social

The Celebration Kit has graphics for social media including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and even a banner to add to your email signature. Tag other parents and carers online and encourage them to show their support.

Enjoy the day