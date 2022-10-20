Mudgee Guardian

The (very wet) week that was

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated October 21 2022 - 12:12am, first published October 20 2022 - 11:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A brief look at the week

Windamere Dam is full and the skies are as grey as ever. Hopefully the forecast rain doesn't pan out and things don't get as slippery as we've all been preparing for.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.