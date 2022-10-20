The (very wet) week that was

Windamere Dam is full and the skies are as grey as ever. Hopefully the forecast rain doesn't pan out and things don't get as slippery as we've all been preparing for.
This week we caught up with the new face of Mudgee PCYC, Brianna McNabb who is eager to hear from the community about new ideas to bring to your local club.
Mudgee's upcoming A-League game set to feature the Central Coast Mariners was cancelled - or postponed depending on how you want to look at it - thanks to the wet conditions that would have made it nigh on impossible to play anyway. Council is yet to set a new date.
One photo titled 'Yarn around the campfire' taken in Hill End by photographer Craig Murphy win in the Open category in this year's Central West Photography Competition. Craig said he was 'humbled' by the accolade.
Council also this week voted to install security cameras in a small list of local parks in an effort to curb vandalism. We spoke with Acting Inspector David Aitkin, who said that Police had received and investigated reports from Council regarding vandalism at local parks.
In the same meeting Council also voted to start charging users to extract water at a number of fill stations, citing a handful of users who get much more water than they should.
Think that's all? Not even close. Get the latest local news here and the latest national and world news right here as well. The Mudgee Guardian is your ticket to everything.
From time to time people like to get in touch to tell me their thoughts on what's happening around the town.
This week Paula Beeby from Glenwood had a bit to say about the proposed Burrundulla solar farm in Mudgee. I have edited the letter slightly to remove some identifying information.
As someone who has visited Mudgee just a few years ago, I can honestly say seeing something like that on approach to your town would really ruin the whole ascetic of the area. I have taken note of the local with this horrible idea. I wish you all the best in preventing this mistake. Good luck!
Until next time, have a fantastic weekend, hopefully the rain stays away and be good to each other.
Ben Palmer
Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.