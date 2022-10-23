A desperate search is on for a missing woman aged in her 20s, who was last seen in floodwaters in the NSW Central West overnight.
The woman was in a vehicle that was swept off a causeway at Gulgong, approximately 30 kilometres north of Mudgee, about 11pm on Sunday.
The vehicle plunged into Cooyal Creek, but the driver, a 45-year-old man, and two male passengers - aged 43 and 26 - escaped and made their way to safety.
The third passenger - a woman aged in her 20s - reportedly also got out; however, she remains missing.
A land, water and air search has been underway ever since, with emergency services still on scene.
It comes following a rescue of an elderly couple and their dog in floodwaters at Moama on the NSW-Victorian border on Sunday afternoon.
The couple, Jim and Joyce, and their dog Jake had become trapped on a levy at their rural property as floodwaters rapidly inundated around them.
"Jim was initially reluctant to leave as the firefighters explained the water was threatening their home," a Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said.
"The fire crew reassured the pair and convinced them to grab their valuables and pet dog, Jake, for the journey back to safety.
Jim was initially reluctant to leave as the firefighters explained the water was threatening their home.- Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson
"The residents used their tinny to travel across the property to the waiting rescue raft, which was used to ferry them out of danger."
Meanwhile, Lismore residents in the state's Northern Rivers region were told to prepare to evacuate on Sunday night, with a weather system on the NSW-Queensland border expected to dump up to 200 millimetres of rain in parts.
Meanwhile, a second system was travelling across the border from South Australia, bringing more rain to already saturated parts of the state.
There are more than 120 emergency warnings in place, including 20 evacuation orders.
In Victoria, thunderstorms could lead to flash flooding in Victorian towns already reeling after more than a week of swollen rivers.
The Bureau of Meteorology warned on Monday morning severe storms could hit towns in the state's north, including Echuca and Shepparton, producing heavy rainfall that might cause renewed flooding.
NSW's SES had performed 34 rescues in 24 hours as of Sunday afternoon, on top of hundreds of calls for help.
Authorities are pleading with people not to drive through floodwaters.
Nadine Morton is the breaking news reporter for 140 Australian Community Media newspapers across the country. She writes about police, health, regional issues and general news reporting. Previously worked at the Western Advocate in Bathurst, and as regional breaking news reporter in the NSW Central West. Get in touch at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Nadine Morton is the breaking news reporter for 140 Australian Community Media newspapers across the country. She writes about police, health, regional issues and general news reporting. Previously worked at the Western Advocate in Bathurst, and as regional breaking news reporter in the NSW Central West. Get in touch at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.