The flooding emergency is still not over in south east Australia with more rain on the way across NSW and Victoria.
But at 2.30pm today, the NSW SES advised people could return with caution to the following areas in Mudgee:
"You should take care when returning to the area as flood damage can be widespread," the SES warned.
The body of a woman in her 20s has been found after she went missing in flood waters near Mudgee.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast rain in Mudgee until Friday, October 28.
Here's how things are looking across the two states:
Two weather systems are causing more pain for NSW residents in already flooded areas as emergency services prepare more people for evacuation.
Lismore residents in the state's Northern Rivers region were told to prepare to evacuate on Sunday night, with a weather system on the NSW-Queensland border expected to dump up to 200 millimetres of rain in parts.
Meanwhile, a second system was travelling across the border from South Australia, bringing more rain to already saturated parts of the state.
There are more than 120 emergency warnings in place, including 20 evacuation orders.
Authorities are pleading with people not to drive through floodwaters with a frustrated Premier Dominic Perrottet saying they are tying up resources and risking lives.
NSW's SES had performed 34 rescues in 24 hours as of Sunday afternoon, on top of hundreds of calls for help.
Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke said every corner of the state had a flood warning.
The areas of most concern were in the state's north, with waters rising in places including Moree and Gunnedah.
Evacuation orders are in place for Moree, Terry Hie Hie, Gunnedah and Carroll in the state's north, the Riverina town of Narrandera and Mudgee in the central west.
Residents have also been ordered to higher ground at Cummeragunja, Mathoura East, Murray Valley and Moama on the Murray River.
Two hundred Australian Defence Force personnel have been deployed across the state with more than a dozen helicopters helping with rescue and relief efforts, including three defence choppers.
SES Commissioner Carlene York urged residents to evacuate when ordered.
Rapid damage assessment crews would be working to give residents the green light to return home as quickly as possible.
Natural disaster declarations have been made in more than 40 local government areas, opening councils, residents and businesses for financial aid.
Thunderstorms could lead to flash flooding in Victorian towns already reeling after more than a week of swollen rivers.
The Bureau of Meteorology warned on Monday morning severe storms could hit towns in the state's north, including Echuca and Shepparton, producing heavy rainfall that might cause renewed flooding.
Severe weather warnings were also in place for the Mallee and Wimmera districts down to the Grampians, with the bureau predicting up to 100mm of rain could fall within 24 hours in some areas.
"Some areas are already saturated or currently flooding due to recent rainfall which may lead to further flooding in those areas," it warned.
The weather system is expected to dump heavy rain in the state's north and west during the day before easing from the west during Monday.
The warnings follow several flood peaks being reached across the state over the weekend as Echuca residents were forced to evacuate from rising rivers.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Murray River surpassed the 1993 flood level of 94.77 metres above sea level at Echuca on Saturday and was forecast to peak around 95m on Sunday evening into Monday.
Engineers checked the Victorian-NSW border town's three kilometre temporary dirt levee and it remained structurally sound.
Further northwest, the Loddon River at Kerang has peaked below the 78m forecast at 77.97m but the threat is yet to pass.
Floodwaters have only slightly receded and aren't expected to noticeably drop for five to seven days, keeping the community isolated.
A levee in the southwest corner of the town has been breached, sending water into an industrial area, caravan parks and about 20 homes.
Premier Daniel Andrews has pleaded with residents in Echuca and Kerang to heed evacuation advice.
"Please give that very careful thought. We don't issue those warnings lightly," he said.
- Australian Associated Press
