Mudgee Guardian

More rain set to cause more flooding across NSW, Victoria

By Newsroom
Updated October 24 2022 - 4:59am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The flooding emergency is still not over in south east Australia with more rain on the way across NSW and Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.