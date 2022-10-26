Mudgee Guardian

There is a strong possibility reserve grade and league tag competitions could be Western-wide in 2023 Majority of clubs express their interest to play western-wide in 2023 Will it be western-wide?

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
October 26 2022 - 9:04pm
Orange CYMS and Hawks could be part of a new look League Tag competition next year. Picture by Jude Keogh

Reserve grade and league tag competitions are a strong possibility of going Western-wide in 2023 after Sunday's club forum at Wellington. Following the meeting between the Group 10 and 11 clubs, no decision was made on how all four grades will be shaped next year.

