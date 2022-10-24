Kim Rawlings takes out A grade event

No golf on Thursday; the weather conditions kept the course free of golfers.
However, we had a good field of forty-four on Saturday to play Stableford and the 4BBB event. We had a group of players from Bathurst swell the numbers.
Because of the amount of rain and subsequent grass growth, the course is playing long and complicated. Lithgow Toyota was the generous sponsor of our golf this weekend.
In the individual event, Kim Rawlings had a very good round to win A grade with 37 points.
Kim was one of the two players on the day to play to their handicap or better.
Peter Hutchinson was the runner-up in A grade on a count back with 33 points.
Ben Turner had a good round for 38 points to comfortably win B grade.
Sam Gascoigne was the runner-up with a round of 33 points.
Rarely has there been such a big gap in the scores between the winner and the runner-up.
The fourball event was won by Sam Gascoigne and Mark Hine with 43 points, and Ben Turner and Rob McGrath were the runners-up with 41 points.
The mixed fourball event was won by Jenn Capel and Barry Lang. Katie Graham and Ian Fowler were close on their heels.
Nearest, the pin on the 7th hole went to Terry Robinson, just 2.5 meters from the cup. Linore Zamparini was closest to the pin on the 17th hole.
Balls went to Neil Whalan, Darren Gordon, Ian Fowler, Barry Lang, Blake Miller, Anthony Miller, Dave King, Wil Chandler, Jenn Capel, Paul Behan, Kim Rawlings, Adrian Poulten, and Kevin Whalan.
Golf next Saturday will be a Stableford competition.
If there are any of the members with a few spare hours, it would be appreciated, the grass is growing fast, and the staff are flat out trying to keep up.
