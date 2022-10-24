Mudgee Guardian

Kim Rawlings takes out A grade event

By Barry Lang
Updated October 26 2022 - 12:46am, first published October 24 2022 - 9:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

No golf on Thursday; the weather conditions kept the course free of golfers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.