Mudgee women come together for sell-out Secret Women's Business breakfast

More than 60 women joined together last Friday to mark Breast Cancer Awareness month at Business Mudgee's sell-out Secret Women's Business breakfast.
Dressed in their finest pink gear, women from businesses across the region enjoyed a delicious breakfast at Oak Tree Retirement Village, along with a raffle and sweet treats.
Attendees heard from several guest speakers, including Mudgee's McGrath Breast Care nurse Tania Sullivan, who shared her experience of working with breast cancer patients, solicitor Sally Callander, who offered advice on bequeathing donations in wills, and Business Mudgee president Ali Broinowski, who spoke about her first-hand experience with breast cancer.
Ali was diagnosed with breast cancer 20 years ago when she was pregnant with her second child. She underwent chemotherapy after giving birth and was eventually given the all-clear.
"My experience is one of just many women who go through breast cancer during their life," Ali said.
"So many families have been touched by this disease - more than 20,000 Australian women have been diagnosed with breast cancer this year alone: it's the number one cancer affecting women.
"The diseases' prevalence is the reason why events like ours are so important in not only raising awareness but offering practical advice on treatment and future planning."
The breakfast event raised $1700 for the McGrath Foundation and will help to fund vital breast cancer treatment and research.
Raffle prizes were donated by Coco Mudgee, Two Foxes, Lowe Family Wine Co, Ultimate Care, Willow Collective, Mainly Mudgee Gifts, the Pampered Lady, The Inside Shop, Swish, K+Co Hair Salon, Wildflower Mudgee, Elton's Mudgee, Perfectly Sorted, and Therapy by Krystal.
