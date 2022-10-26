$5 million to tackle crumbling roads

Some relief is on the way for Mudgee road-users with news that Mid-Western Regional Council is eligible to apply for funding to help address the increasing number of potholes brought on by this year's extreme wet weather.
Member for the Dubbo electorate Dugald Saunders said council can apply for funding to help them address their highest priority pothole repairs.
"It is hard to drive anywhere on our road network without dodging potholes as a result of the wet weather we have experienced this year," Mr Saunders said.
"We've heard the calls for help loud and clear, and fixing the hundreds of potholes caused by recent heavy rains and flooding is a priority.
"This additional support will help ease the pressure local councils are facing and boost the resources they can draw upon to repair their most damaged roads, to improve safety and reduce wear and tear on vehicles."
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said NSW has had more than its fair share of natural disasters and extreme weather, and more than 135,000 potholes have been repaired on State roads in regional NSW since February.
"We certainly have plenty more potholes that still require attention, particularly on council-managed roads, which is why our Government is putting more money on the table for councils to repair potholes on the roads regional communities use every day," Mr Farraway said.
"This funding is available to help every regional council across the state to carry out emergency repairs and would fix roughly more than 420,000 potholes on their roads."
Funding under the Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round is available to 95 regional councils and authorities to help repair potholes on regional and local roads. Work must be completed between 1 January 2023 and 1 January 2024.
Applications for funding are open for two weeks from today with funding announced in November so councils can begin work as soon as possible.
