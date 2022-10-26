Mudgee Guardian

$5 million to tackle crumbling roads

October 26 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders. File photo

Some relief is on the way for Mudgee road-users with news that Mid-Western Regional Council is eligible to apply for funding to help address the increasing number of potholes brought on by this year's extreme wet weather.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.