Flood damage grounds services at Mudgee Airport

Mudgee Airport remains closed following significant rainfall and flooding over the weekend.
More than 110mm fell in Mudgee between Friday and Sunday, October 21 and 23, 2022 and followed a similar rain event only two weeks ago.
"These successive rain events and flooding have impacted the airport precinct and runway surface," a spokesperson for Mid Western Regional Council said.
Engineers are currently assessing the runway to ensure the safety of all users and Council is working hard to have this completed as soon as possible.
"Council apologises for any inconvenience and will advise as soon as the airport is operational again," Council said.
Fly Pelican, which operates from Mudgee Airport advised on Wednesday they are not expecting services on Thursday or Friday, October 26 and 27, 2022.
"All affected passengers are being notified," FlyPelican said.
The airline is asking passengers to contact its Customer Service team on 4965 0111 between 9am-5pm or email bookings@flypelican.com.au.
"We will provide further updates as they become available to us," FlyPelican said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.