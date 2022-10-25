Mudgee Arts precinct inaugural portrait prize

Mudgee Arts Precinct is accepting entries to the region's first ever Portrait Prize.
Portrait prizes have a long history in Australia, with the Archibald Prize renowned as much for its ability to accelerate an artist's career as the many controversies it has created over the years.
The Precinct's inaugural Portrait Prize exhibition will take place from December 16, 2022 to March 12, 2023.
Gallery Curator, Lizzy Galloway said the Portrait Prize is open to all artists in all media.
"We're encouraging artists at any level of their artistic practice, from beginners right through to arts professionals, to enter this fantastic new portrait prize," Ms Galloway said.
"There are many talented artists in the region already painting in this genre and this will provide a fantastic opportunity for them to be publicly exhibited and recognised.
"The Archibald Prize is of course the best-know portrait prize in Australia but only allows for artists working in paint. We are inviting artists in non-traditional media to also apply - this could be drawing, sculpture, photography or even digital art. It will make the exhibition unique to the region."
There are several prizes to be won, including the Gora and Ellie Singh Mann Best Portrait (open only to artists living in the Mid-Western Region), the Best Overall Portrait Prize, the Best Emerging Portrait Prize and the People's Choice Award.
Artists are invited to submit up to five artworks towards this exhibition. They can be in any medium of their choosing and in as many categories as they wish but all works must be delivered exhibition-ready.
Entries are open now and close at 5pm on Friday, November 18, 2022.
Entry details at www.mudgeeartsprecinct.com.au
