Mudgee Guardian

Mudgee Arts precinct inaugural portrait prize

By Newsroom
Updated October 25 2022 - 11:15pm, first published 11:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mudgee Arts Precinct is accepting entries to the region's first ever Portrait Prize.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.