Winning streak continues at basketball for Mayso's

Mayso's Pro Shop continued their winning streak through to the Mudgee Men's basketball play offs downing Stride Health 47-30 in the A grade major semi-final on Monday night at the PCYC.
Stride Health, keenly aware they needed a solid start and go basket for basket early in the match to have any chance of causing an upset, kept their hopes alive by leading 6-4 at quarter time.
But, by half time normal service had resumed, Mayso's Pro Shop on a 17-6 run, held a commanding 21-12 lead, a number of missed scoring chances thwarting Stride Health's plan of staying within striking distance at every break.
A tighter defensive effort from Stride Health, restricting Mayso's to twelve points in the third quarter, gave Stride Health a glimmer of hope, however they could not couple this with crucial points at the other end of the court, the hard earned six points, well short of that required, to stay in the game.
Leading 33-18, Mayso's Pro Shop gave the bench players court time and although only outscoring Stride Health 14-12 in the final period, were never in danger of defeat, qualifying for yet another grand final.
Leading the scoring for Mayso's Pro Shop was Renzo Sarona with 12 points, Julian Geddes 9, Peter Mayson 8.
Fletcher Rawlinson top scored for Stride Health with 12 points, Phil Riley 9, James Disher and Matt Dayrit 4 points each.
Edmunds Interiors prevailed in a hard fought match over Hairy Ballers 51-31 in the A grade minor semi-final, but only in the final quarter did they seem assured of victory.
For three quarters of the game the result hung in the balance, Hairy Ballers playing above their pay grade, Edmunds Interiors unable to shake off an opponent fighting tooth and nail for every point and possession, only leading 30-22 at the final break, the largest gap at any time in the match.
Towards the end of the third quarter, Edmunds to their relief, did appear to be at last getting on top of their opponents and as the final quarter unfolded, gaining extra possession, wore down their gallant opposition to dominate the game for the first time, outscoring Hairy Ballers 21-9 for a final victory by twenty points.
Ben Edmunds had the game high score of 23 points for Edmunds Interiors, Tommy Durrant 9, Anthony Hamson 9.
For Hairy Ballers, Matt Eyles 13, Cooper Crowe 8, Lachlan Doran 4.
Stride Health now play Edmunds Interiors in the A grade final on Monday night at 7-30 for a spot in the grand final.
At St Matthews, Ramp Financial Services wore down Taipans to win the B grade elimination semi-final 37-19.
Ramp led 6-4 at quarter time and extended the lead to 16-7 by the long break.
The scoring dried up for both teams in the third quarter, five points each, Ramp however still holding a comfortable advantage of nine points.
Ramp Financial Solutions finished off their opponents in the final period outscoring Taipans 16-7 for a eighteen point victory.
Junior Riley Durrant top scored for Ramp Financial Solutions with 18 points, Jack Hart 5, Andrew Laurie 6.
James Hoetink 12 points for Taipans, Lee Aaron 5, Ben King 2.
Ramp Financial Solutions will take on Bushchooks in elimination minor semi-final on Monday at St Matthews from 6-30.
The qualifying semi-final was a win to Mudgee Cranes after Bushchooks did not have the required four players to take the court.
Mudgee Cranes now line up against minor premiers Levens Smash Repairs in the B grade major semi-final at the PCYC on Monday night with tip off at 6-30.
