Winning streak continues at basketball for Mayso's

Updated October 26 2022 - 12:41am, first published 12:00am
Mayso's Pro Shop continued their winning streak through to the Mudgee Men's basketball play offs downing Stride Health 47-30 in the A grade major semi-final on Monday night at the PCYC.

