Townend continues good form at Mudgee Veterans golf

At Mudgee Veterans Golf on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 Peter Townend continued in even better form as he registered a mighty 39 points to win the MGC Voucher and the Vets' Perry St Meats Voucher.
Peter's front nine holes was littered with brilliance and one very disappointing 'wipe' on the 5th hole.
He regained his composure to register a fine 19 points on the back nine holes.
Taking the second place MGC and Perry St Meats Vouchers was Paul Nagle (37) who is enjoying a very consistent run of form presently. Paul's round was a 'picture of consistency' with an overall solid round.
MGC Ball winners were Peter, Paul, Neil, Trish, Tim, Gary, Darryl, Rod, Shane, Mike, Graham, Ron, John and John.
NTP on the 11th hole "A" Grade Ron Tribe (518cm) "B" Grade Mike McGarrigle (358cm).
Important events to put in your calendar.
Tuesday, November 8 Vets' AGM at 2:00pm.
Monday, November 14 Inter Club Challenge vs Blue Mountains at Lithgow.
Upcoming Vets' events are:
Tuesday November 1, Medley Stableford (Ewan Burgman Trophy).
Friday, November 4, Friday Frenzy and Lunch (Medley Stableford).
Tuesday, November 8. Medley Stableford and Vets' AGM at 2pm.
Monday, November 14. InterClub Challenge vs Blue Mountains at Lithgow.
Tuesday, November 15. Medley Stroke.
Until then, why not come and join us and enjoy the course and the characters that make up Mudgee Veterans' golf.
Remember the MGC Vets' Motto: Swing hard, in case you hit it. See you next time.
