Mudgee Guardian

Townend continues good form at Mudgee Veterans golf

By Jeff Williamson
Updated October 26 2022 - 12:56am, first published 12:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Townend continues good form at Mudgee Veterans golf

At Mudgee Veterans Golf on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 Peter Townend continued in even better form as he registered a mighty 39 points to win the MGC Voucher and the Vets' Perry St Meats Voucher.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.