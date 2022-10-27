Mudgee Guardian

As the Sofala Carp Blitz returns, the waterways of Bathurst region are in great health

October 27 2022 - 2:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Youngsters at a previous Sofala Carp Blitz. Picture supplied.

THE region's waterways are having their best year in decades in terms of their health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.