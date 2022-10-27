THE region's waterways are having their best year in decades in terms of their health.
That's what native fish enthusiast and Turondale resident Col Gordon says as the district is soaked by its third La Nina year in a row after a grinding drought that brought the waterways to their knees.
Mr Gordon, president of the Central Acclimatisation Society (whose volunteers stock streams in the region), says rivers and streams need natural flows to flush out sediments.
"After years of drought, there was a build up of sediment, which prevents a lot of your aquatic species - shrimps and crayfish and all your little aquatic insects - from breeding," he said.
The high flows, he said, are "providing prime opportunities for the food sources to reproduce, which in turn results in a healthier ecosystem and better fishing for anglers with healthier fish and higher growth rates".
After the low point from late 2019 to early 2020 - when the Macquarie River stopped flowing at Eglinton, Chifley Dam was below 30 per cent and Burrendong Dam was at less than two per cent of capacity - the region has enjoyed a dramatic turnaround.
Mudgee has seen 213.2mm of rain in the first 26 days of October alone according to the Bureau of Meteorology, almost five times as much rain Mudgee saw in October, 2021.
The Macquarie River had a moderate flood recently and Chifley, Burrendong and Oberon dams are all full.
"Fish are turning up in small creeks and streams that they haven't been in for years," Mr Gordon said. "Being able to swim up, there's been no barriers for fish passage."
He said all local streams had benefited from annual fish stocking by the Central Acclimatisation Society (CAS) in partnership with the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) Fisheries stocking programs "to enhance recreational fishing opportunities for freshwater anglers".
Amid all the good news for the region's waterways, the Sofala Branch of the Central Acclimatisation Society (CAS) is getting ready for the return of its Sofala Carp Blitz in November after three years lost to drought and COVID.
"The carp blitz is held to get invasive species, carp and redfin, out of the river," Mr Gordon said.
"All the profits that we raise [from the event] go towards purchasing native fish, Murray cod and golden perch, to restock the river."
The event, which aims to get youngsters participating, will have lots of prizes, including for heaviest carp and smallest carp.
"People can fish in the Turon, Crudine and Macquarie River down on the Bridle Track," Mr Gordon said.
Mr Gordon said Sofala CAS stocks native fish in the Turon River in years when conditions are suitable through the DPI Dollar for Dollar Native Fish Restocking Program.
"This year we have donated some funds to Bathurst and Oberon branches of CAS who have also been successful in application to the program and will be releasing native fish into the Macquarie and Fish rivers as well as Sofala, restocking the Turon," he said.
Mr Gordon said the Dudley Hotel Fishing Club also donates money to CAS "to help fund the native fish restocking program in our local rivers".
The Sofala Carp Blitz will be held on November 19 and 20. Details: Sofala Branch CAS Fishing's Facebook page
