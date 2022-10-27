Mudgee Guardian

'If the road is flooded, forget it' Mudgee SES pleads

By Brendan McCool
Updated October 27 2022 - 4:24am, first published 2:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Skinner and Marley Weaver helped fill 106 sandbags for the SES. Image from NSW SES - Mudgee Unit Facebook page.

Mudgee SES is telling locals "if the road is flooded, forget it".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.