'If the road is flooded, forget it' Mudgee SES pleads

Mudgee SES is telling locals "if the road is flooded, forget it".
The three consecutive La Nina events has led to saturated catchments and flooding in ad around Mudgee.
Windemere Dam was this week sitting at 100 percent capacity - something which hasn't happened in almost 30 years.
"Continued rain events week after week has led to the situation and conditions they have seen around the LGA, NSW SES Divisional Commander Joshua Clarke said.
"The last time that we've seen this type of weather system and events was the 2011/2012 flood season," he said.
About 3000 sand bags have been sent to Mudgee over the past month, Mr Clarke said, with about 1500 filled and collected by the community in preparation for further rain events.
Two young Mudgee residents, William Skinner and Marley Weaver, donated their time and muscle power to filling more than 100 sand bags in a display of community spirit.
Mr Clarke said the SES members have been taking on long days and persistent work loads, often volunteering after work.
"There's only a handful of volunteers at Mudgee and we're certainly always on the lookout for more and would encourage anyone that has been inspired or spurred on by what they're seeing and wanting to do more to certainly reach out and apply to volunteer today," Mr Clarke said.
Over the past month, the Mudgee SES unit has responded to 67 requests for assistance, including five flood rescues.
The majority of these jobs have been at night, Mr Clarke said, pleading with people to heed messages from Council, SES and other emergency services.
"At the end of the day, the frustrating thing is the message is clear, 'if the road is flooded, forget it'," he said.
"You are literally risking your own life and that of those in the car with you. Floodwaters do not discriminate but the message just doesn't seem to be getting through."
When driving at night, Mr Clarke is urging people to drive carefully, slow down and be mindful of flood waters.
The flooding has not gone in any unexpected direction, Mr Clarke said, but it still catching people off guard.
If your property is low lying, has experienced flooding previously, or you are concerned about flooding, Mr Clarke said preparing now and keeping up to date with information is important.
Mudgee and Riverlea residents are being urged to stay up to date with latest information.
Windemere Dam is currently spilling into the Cudgegong River. As a result, flash flooding is a risk in downstream communities, as the water spilling from the dam is not controlled by flood gates.
The NSW SES asks residents and travellers in the Mudgee region and surrounds to be prepared for changing road conditions, including flooded creek crossings and causeways.
The SES have released a brief list of some things residents can do, which includes:
Visit the Mid-Western Regional Council website at https://midwestern.disasterdashboards.com/dashboard/road for information about local road closures.
