Bowden's Silver to hold community open day

Bowdens Silver is encouraging all members of the community to join them for a Community Open Day on site on Saturday, November 5.
Attendees will be able to speak to the team and learn more about updates to the Bowdens Silver Project - a proposal for an open-cut silver mine near Lue that will deliver long-term jobs and investment to local communities across the Mid-Western region.
Bowdens Silver Managing Director, Anthony McClure, said the team was looking forward to hosting the local community on site again.
"Our last Community Open Day in 2019 was a great success and we're excited to welcome everyone back to hear about the progress we've made," Mr McClure said.
"Due to COVID-19, a lot of our community engagement has had to be virtual over the last couple of years so this a great opportunity for members of the community to come along, meet the team and hear the latest updates.
"We'll be providing a brief presentation and our technical experts will be available for people to wander around and ask any questions they have about the Project.
"We'll also have a desk set up for people to register their details and learn more about the significant opportunities the Project will create for local workers, businesses and suppliers."
In between learning about the Project, you can also grab a bite to eat from the BBQ and enjoy family friendly activities - including a chance to win a 1kg block of pure silver.
"For those who can't make the Open Day, we'll be holding separate drop-in sessions in Mudgee and Rylstone on November 6 and 7 - all of the details can be found on our website," Mr McClure said.
These community events come as the Bowdens Silver Project enters the latter stages of the planning approvals process.
The Project's most recent Response to Submissions report was recently published on the NSW Planning Portal and this will now be assessed by the Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) before referral to the Independent Planning Commission.
"We've worked hard over the last couple of years to refine the proposal and undertake extensive technical and environmental assessments in conjunction with the NSW Department of Planning and Environment," Mr McClure said.
"We've developed a new and optimised water management and supply strategy, which follows feedback from the local community, and made additional improvements to enhance the Project's economic and social contribution.
"Throughout this process we've remained committed to regular and open engagement with the community. We're grateful for all the support and feedback we've received to date and we look forward to continuing to work with the local community as the Project progresses.
The Community Open Day kicks off at 10am, with the presentation to begin at 10:30am. Parking is available on site.
Please monitor the Bowdens Silver website in the case of inclement weather.
Open Day
Saturday, November 5, 10am - 1pm. Bowdens Silver, 68 Maloneys Road, Lue
Drop-in sessions
Mudgee, Monday, November 7, 2pm - 6pm. CWA Rooms, 48 Market St, Mudgee.
Rylstone, Tuesday, November 8, 2pm - 6pm, Small Hall, 67-75 Louee St, Rylstone.
