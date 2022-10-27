Mudgee Guardian

Taipans return to form to win basketball major semi

Updated October 27 2022 - 1:03am, first published 12:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Taipans Orange discovered their best form of the season to overwhelm minor premiers Club Mudgee Green 34-18 in the Group C (U18) major semi-final on Wednesday at the St Matthews stadium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.