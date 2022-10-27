Taipans return to form to win basketball major semi

Taipans Orange discovered their best form of the season to overwhelm minor premiers Club Mudgee Green 34-18 in the Group C (U18) major semi-final on Wednesday at the St Matthews stadium.
It was a timely first victory of the season over Club Mudgee Green for Taipans, putting them straight into the grand final.
In a low scoring first quarter, with a grand final spot beckoning, both teams appeared to be effected by the occasion, missing easy baskets and turning the ball over a number of times, Club Mudgee Green shading their opponents 5-2 at the first break.
In the second quarter baskets started to drop, especially for Taipans and by the long break they had moved ahead to lead 12-10.
During the third period Taipans defence stifled Greens normal attacking flow, restricting them to just four points and by the final break, after adding eleven points of their own, Taipans held a substantial lead of ten points.
The final quarter was dominated again by the Taipans defence, and outscoring their opponents 11-5 finished comfortable sixteen point winners.
Max Hamson top scored for Taipans Orange with 15 points, Lachlan Hemingway and Blake Coulthart 6 each.
Cooper Crowe sank 11 points for Club Mudgee Green, Harry Briggs, Spencer Comincioli and Wade Pwder-Jacob 2 points each.
Light Blue (the Blues Brothers), have also come good at the right time of the season after finishing in 5th place on the ladder, outlasted Mudgee Travel & Cruise following a tight competitive struggle to win the minor semi-final 48-39.
In a highly entertaining game, there was little between the two teams, the Blues ahead at the first break 8-6, Mudgee Travel & Cruise hitting back to lead 17-16 at half time , Light Blue back in front at the final break 35-34.
Extra time seemed almost certain as the final quarter unfolded, however Mudgee Travel & Cruise, as the minutes ticked away, appeared to lose energy and focus and while earlier in the game they had matched their opponents basket for basket, it was now a drought, Light Blue taking full advantage to outscore them 13-5 to win by nine points.
Cooper Dyke produced his best scoring effort with 16 points for Light Blue, Jake Brakel 15.
Jaxson Turnbull hit 17 points and Demiah Ainuu 16 for Mudgee Travel & Cruise.
Club Mudgee Green will now play Light Blue in the final on Wednesday 2/11/22 at 4.15, Taipans Orange against the winner if that match in the grand final the following week at 4.15.
