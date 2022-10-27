Mudgee Guardian

Best in regional NSW: Major award for Mid-Western Regional Council

By Newsroom
Updated October 27 2022 - 11:45pm, first published 11:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Des Kennedy said the council is thrilled to receive the award which recognises council's efforts as an organisation to deliver for the community.

Council has been named the winner in the Regional/Rural category at the Local Government NSW Annual Conference.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.