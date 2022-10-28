Mudgee Guardian

Voting opens for Magnificent Mudgee Business Awards

By Newsroom
Updated October 28 2022 - 2:40am, first published 1:22am
Representatives from the 2021 winning Magnificent Mudgee Business Awards businesses. Voting is open for the 2022 awards. Picture: AMBER CREATIVE

Voting for this year's 2022 Magnificent Mudgee Business Awards has officially opened, with nominees announced by Business Mudgee.

Local News

