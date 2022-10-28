Voting for this year's 2022 Magnificent Mudgee Business Awards has officially opened, with nominees announced by Business Mudgee.
The annual awards, hosted by Business Mudgee, recognise outstanding businesses across the region, who have demonstrated excellent customer service, operations and contribution to the local community over the past 12 months.
This year's nominees are:
Personal & Professional Services
Hospitality, Entertainment & Tourism
Health, Wellbeing & Lifestyle
Trades & Construction
Wine, Agriculture & Rural
Retail
Community & Volunteer Services
Business Mudgee president Ali Broinowski said she was thrilled to recognise the region's business community for their incredible efforts.
"We had a record number of nominations this year across all categories," she said.
"It really demonstrates that people are proud of the Mudgee region's business community and what each and every business owner delivers for its customers, and the broader economy.
"I want to congratulate all the businesses who were nominated for this year's awards and l look forward to recognising our finalists and winners in the coming weeks.
"I'd encourage everyone to visit businessmudgee.com.au and vote for their favourite local business - it's a fantastic way to support our many small businesses."
Voting for this year's nominees will close at midnight on Sunday, November 6.
Finalists will be announced on Tuesday, November 22 via social media and on the Business Mudgee website.
Winners will be announced at the 2022 Magnificent Mudgee Business Awards event, to be held at Augustines on Tuesday, December 6.
Visit www.businessmudgee.com.au for additional information and follow Business Mudgee on Facebook and Instagram for regular updates.
