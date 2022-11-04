Mudgee Guardian
In Depth

The Baby Farmers: a true horror story born in Dapto

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated November 7 2022 - 12:02pm, first published November 5 2022 - 8:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"John and Sarah Baby Farmers" was written on the back of this photo, thought to be of Sarah and John Makin with their children Cecil (known as Tommy), plus Blanche and Florence. Picture supplied.

What would you do if you were sifting through old family photos and came across one with the words "baby farmers" scrawled on the back of one of them?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.