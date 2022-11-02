Mudgee Guardian

AREC will be a home to thousands of machinery enthusiasts as work begins for April rally

By Benjamin Palmer
Updated November 2 2022 - 1:37am, first published 1:00am
Club members Ross Kurtz and Mitchell Clapham working on the cottage. Photo: Supplied

Local machinery enthusiasts are already working hard on preparations for thousands of visitors to next year's National Historical Machinery Rally being held at AREC in April.

