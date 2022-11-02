AREC will be a home to thousands of machinery enthusiasts as work begins for April rally

Local machinery enthusiasts are already working hard on preparations for thousands of visitors to next year's National Historical Machinery Rally being held at AREC in April.
"Our club is now in full planning and working mode to host this two yearly National Get-together and we are excited to be able to include our club site and new facilities for this event. We anticipate some 300 exhibitors and hopefully around 10,000 visitors over the three days," Club President Brian Jones said.
The Cudgegong Club have a permanent club site at AREC and have completed a large shed storage facility for members and are now completing a relocated timber built cottage on the site along with machinery compounds and grounds. The cottage, dubbed 'Harkins Cottage', is a colonial style timber house provided by Peabody Mining.
"Our ongoing working bees have now got this farm building relocated and now needing finishing touches before next years Rally," Mitchell Clapham said.
"We are hopeful this country cottage will fulfill a role in displays and information on heritage machinery and rural life in our district for many years at the rally field days and meetings"
Any machinery enthusiasts who are intending to exhibit at the National Rally need to register to help organisers moving forward with camping and display arrangements.
The National Historical Machinery Association Rally 14,15 and 16th April 2023 in Mudgee at the AREC site.
