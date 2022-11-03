'It's my last one': Hugh Bateman calls it a day on Pink Up Mudgee

Hugh Bateman is hanging up his iconic pink cap.
After years of work raising money for the McGrath Foundation and singing the praises of dedicated breast care nurses, Hugh decided it was time to pass the pink torch.
"It's been a wonderful journey but I just can't continue to do it. It's taxing and we need another group to take it over," Mr Bateman told the Mudgee Guardian.
"I'd like to see it continue so I'll just implore anybody out there that would like to get a small committee together to do so. I just feel that the time's right, I've got all the banners and all the hard work has been done.
"I'd like anybody that's interested to get in touch with the McGrath Foundation and say 'look, we're putting our hands up to take over Mudgee' - as it were - and I'll hand everything to them and they can proceed down that line and and hopefully continue to maintain the concept - but also spreading the word about what it's all about, to help raise funds and to maintain our interest in having our own breast care nurse in Mudgee.
"It's so important that we do, because as I keep saying, they're angels."
In 2015, Hugh Bateman, embarked on a tractor trek to raise funds for Breast Cancer Care.
The trip began in Mudgee on October 9th 2015 and ended in Mudgee on October 31st.
Hugh's initial goal was to raise $250,000 for the McGrath Foundation to help fund specialist Breast Care Nurses. However with an avalanche of support behind him, Hugh's Pink Tractor Trek raised $384,000.
"I had experiences with clients, wives of clients or friends who had contracted the disease and I felt I'd like to really do something different. It was extremely gratifying though physically and mentally taxing," he said.
Since then, Hugh has been turning Mudgee - and other towns across Australia - pink with his Pink Up campaign every October, coinciding with National Breast Care Awareness month.
Following the end of another successful October the fundraising tally has estimated to have reached $900,000.
Pink Up has grown well beyond Mudgee, with towns right across Australia embracing the concept, something Hugh is immensely proud of and hopes it can continue.
"It's gratuitous, it's self-satisfying," he said.
"I'll go to Sydney and have a look at Penrith pinking up and then you go into the city and Myer have got displays in pink and so forth. It's great to see that places far afield, and Australia-wide, are involved. Places like Berry and Griffith, just to name a couple, are doing it as well it's great to see that sort of activity."
With the right person, Hugh thinks Pink Up can grow even further.
"I look forward to it growing and being a big part of Australia," he said.
"I think people enjoy the month. It's a community effort. But it is that sense of community, people want to be involved. There's a lot of fun involved in it as much as anything else. Men wearing pink, ladies are able to get out and do their pink thing. Bras hanging on local radio station fences and things like this. I mean, who would have imagined that would ever happen?
"But I think it's something that - I've seen pink cows have sent pink horses, pink sheep, lots of things. Some of the ideas and things that come out is just wonderful.
"People have become used to October being Pink Up month. I think if it stopped a lot of people would be lost without it because they look forward to doing something different even if it's for a day in the month."
