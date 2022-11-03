Mudgee Guardian

ANZ to close its branches in Lithgow and Mudgee; customer accounts to be transferred

By Newsroom
Updated November 3 2022 - 8:36pm, first published 7:09pm
Mudgee's ANZ Branch will close in 2023.

ANZ has announced it is pulling out of Lithgow and Mudgee with branches to close in April 2023.

