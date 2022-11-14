A historically wet November follows Mudgee's rainiest October on record

October was the wettest Mudgee has known for 100 years.
Data from the Bureau of Meteorology shows that Mudgee's total rainfall in October was 218.2 millimetres, enough to cause widespread havoc, closing roads and flooding homes around the region.
The graph above contains total rainfalls for October in Mudgee from 1972 to 2022 with the data coming from the George Street weather station except for 2022's total which came from the Mudgee Airport station. Data was compared back to 1922, with this month's total still toppling any previous October record.
The last time the rain gauges tipped more than 200mm was in 1973 when historical data shows the month's total as 211.5.
The rain pushed the Windamere Dam to above capacity for the first time in more than 30 years and as of November 14, Windamere Dam still sits at 100.8 per cent capacity. The spill from the dam continues to contribute to flooding down the Cudgegong River continuing west through Mudgee.
So far in 2022, every month except February and June have recorded above average rainfalls with more rain expected in November thanks to a third consecutive La Nina event.
With Sunday's downpour, Mudgee has already seen 66.2mm recorded in November so far and more forecast.
Elsewhere in the region, residents and pets needed to be rescued in Molong and Manildra as floodwaters reached rooftops in some areas.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) said Molong firefighters leaped into action at midnight, door-knocking and assisting SES.
