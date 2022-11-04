Stopping for remembrance is the least we can do

REMEMBRANCE Day may mark the anniversary of the armistice which ended World War I in 1918, but its significance has continued to grow through the years.
The concept of Remembrance Day has been embraced by several generations since 1918 and its focus is no longer just on those lost in WWI.
It encompasses a show of respect for those lost in every war or military conflict since that time. This includes World War II, Vietnam, the Korean war, conflict in Afghanistan and even in the battle against terrorism.
Each year on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month people across Australia stop for a minute of silence in memory of those lost at war.
This is the least we can do to pay tribute to those who have put their life on the line and in many cases lost their life.
These people fought to ensure freedom and a sense of safety in what is frequently referred to as Australia the 'Lucky Country'.
The sale of poppies and the wearing of the flower in the lead up and on Remembrance Day is a further show of respect to the casualties of war and a reminder to their families and loved ones left behind that their memory will live on in the hearts of the people of this nation.
Herbert Hoover once famously said: "Old men declare war. But it is youth that must fight and die". And it is one of the important things to remember that so many who have stepped up to protect our country and the freedoms we enjoy have been teenagers or barely older when they were handed weapons and sent into conflict.
Sadly some of them paid the ultimate sacrifice so that those at home get the privilege of enjoying a long and happy life. However, they live on the memories of us who remain.
Lest we forget.
Benjamin Palmer
ACM editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.