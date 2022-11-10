Will you be buying your next car online?

More car buyers are getting excited about the benefits of online shopping.

Story in partnership with Savvy.

We all know the boon the internet has been when it comes to researching a big ticket purchase, like a car. But how about taking it a step further and doing the whole deal online?



It's been possible to buy a car wholly online for some time now. From finding a vehicle, comparing and getting approved for a car loan, and knowing exactly how much it will cost you by using an auto loan repayments calculator, right through to finalising the purchase, the digitalisation of the auto retail industry continues to accelerate.



Add in having your new car delivered straight to your door and it means you never have to leave home to buy - unless of course it's for a test drive.



The shift to online is being spearheaded by disruptors like Tesla, but other brands are working hard to catch up.



While until recently most Australians still favoured taking that final purchasing step in person at a dealership, post-pandemic consumers are becoming more comfortable about the concept of completing the whole buying journey online.



In fact a recent survey showed that Australians are the most likely globally to consider online car retailers for their next vehicle purchase.



Bill Tsouvalas, founder and CEO of online finance broker Savvy, says the pandemic has helped to boost car buyers willingness to embrace the trend.



"We've certainly experienced an increase in the numbers of our customers willing to buy interstate, sight unseen," he said.

"With vehicles being in short supply over the last few years buyers have seen the opportunity in looking further afield to find the car they want and are buying cars remotely."



Even with the supply of cars increasingly returning to normal, there are expectations online buying will continue to rise as more people experience the benefits.



"For a long time now we've been seeing people getting smarter about the car-buying process, spending more time to get informed and becoming more confident," said Mr Tsouvalas. "This is that next step for buyers."



Getting the best deal



Even if you're buying online, the key to getting the best deal remains the same - doing your due diligence.



Choosing a new vehicle is often a highly emotional experience. You can easily get so carried away with the excitement of getting behind the wheel that you can rush things.



"Taking your time and using the abundance of tools and information available to you online is still the best advice - knowledge is power," said Mr Tsouvalas.



Tips to keep in mind:

Finance. The place to start is securing your finance with pre-approval so you know exactly how much you can spend. Be practical; use the online calculators to get a clear picture of how much the loan will cost each month and over the life of the loan. Don't forget to factor in the extras that add up, like insurance.



Trade-in. If you have a vehicle you want to trade-in, make sure you find out its correct value. The shortage of new vehicles during COVID has seen prices of used cars skyrocket. Don't sell yourself short.



Online and local: As well as looking online to find out the price of the vehicle you're after, it's still worth ringing around some of your local dealerships and getting a quote from them. Don't reveal your budget though.

Experience it: As well as researching the make and model you're interested in online, try to test drive it for yourself before you sign any contract.



Get experts on board

While expanding your search nationally gives access to a bigger market of vehicles, it can also add extra stress and confusion to the car-buying journey.



One option is to enlist the services of a car broker, whose expertise is in finding the right car for customers and helping negotiate the best price.



Savvy, for example, offers its car sourcing service free to successful car loan applicants. Its brokers have relationships with a broad range of dealers nationwide and can shop interstate to get buyers the cars they are looking for.

They can leverage their bulk purchasing power to find the car the buyer wants, then negotiate the price and arrange delivery of the car on the buyer's behalf.



"With a new car you know what you are going to get no matter where you're buying it," said Mr Tsouvalas. "You can take the car for a test drive locally but then head online to source the best price for that car across the country."



