GROUP 10 president Linore Zamparini said any club wanting to return from rugby league wilderness will be accommodated.
A number of clubs across the Western region have folded or stepped back significantly in recent years, whether at the top level of Group 10 or in the now defunct Mid West Cup.
The most recent clubs to fold from full-time play includes Portland Colts, Kandos Waratahs, Orange Barbarians and Lithgow Bears and while it's unlikely they'll be returning anytime soon, Zamparini would be more than willing to help them out.
"There hasn't been any talk but I'm quite sure Woodbridge would be in discussion with that, with the old clubs in the ex-Mid West comp," he said.
"If people want to go into rugby league, I think we're obliged as head of the Group, we've got to try and fit them in.
"If they want to come back and be a part of some sort of rugby league, I'm sure they be accommodated."
Even if a club fielded only one or two teams, Zamparini said Group 10 will be able to accommodate, whether its in a first division competition or a second division league like the Mid West.
"We as a board are here to promote and foster rugby league. I can't see how you could do the club for being short on one team," he said.
Blayney Bears and Oberon Tigers used to field teams in all four Group 10 grades, but the former fielded just a reserve grade team last season, while the latter withdrew to the Mid West Cup in 2020, before moving to the Woodbridge Cup in 2022.
Other teams to leave the Mid West Cup include Wallerawang Warriors, Blackheath Blackcats and Villages United, the latter winning the grand final as recently as 2016.
Lithgow Shamrocks attempted to make a comeback ahead of the 2020 Mid West Cup season, but the club was not granted entry.
There was a Mid West Community Cup played in October, which saw a mini revival of Portland, Kandos, the Young-based Burrangong Bears and Carcoar Crows, with games played over a number of weeks, which saw Carcoar defeat Portland in the grand final 30-12.
Group 10 held its annual general meeting at Bathurst on Sunday, where all clubs - Blayney Bears, Bathurst Panthers, St Pat's, Orange CYMS, Orange Hawks, Mudgee Dragons, Lithgow Workies and Cowra Magpies - attended.
All teams, except for Blayney, were committed to fielding teams in all four grades, in a western-wide competition.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.