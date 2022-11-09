Mudgee ANZ customers feel 'betrayed' after bank decided to close local branch and ATM

A number of local banks on Church Street are changing, and in one case, closing the doors of its local branch for good.
ANZ Bank has announced last week that it is pulling out of Mudgee with the branch to close from Wednesday 19 April 2023 while the Westpac and St George branches will combine at the current St George branch on Church Street.
Mudgee businessman and ANZ customer and shareholder Hugh Bateman said he found out about the closure of the branch via social media before he heard from his own bank.
"I've been able to gauge more the anger in the town over the weekend of ANZ's shock departure from Mudgee," Mr Bateman wrote in a letter to the bank shared with the Mudgee Guardian.
"From the Mayor - an ANZ customer - to our local State member, the Deputy Premier, Federal member and business people affected, there is absolute disdain. Someone in your banking hierarchy has made a massive mistake.
"Servicing shareholders - for which I'm one- is one thing, retaining and building customer base is another. Sadly, I am going to have to consider my options."
This sentiment has been shared by a number of local customers who told the Mudgee Guardian that they are considering - or already have - moved their accounts to other banks.
"My family have a long and pleasant relationship with the Mudgee branch," long time customer Ross Mayberry said.
"Back in the 1950 or 60s my father was refused a loan with the Commonwealth Bank and in disgust walked across Church Street to the ANZ. He was given the first of several important loans from them which enabled him to expand his farm and thus giving us, his children, a better lifestyle.
"That association passed to me and I have always had a great relationship with the bank, largely due to the fact that I am able to go into the bank when I have problem or something I need explained.
"This relationship is one built on mutual respect over a long time, something that cannot be achieved other than face to face," Mr Mayberry said.
"If the closure goes ahead, I will close my accounts and move them to a bank that has not deserted our town.
"Loyalty only goes so far and I have always stuck with the ANZ because of the excellent service of the local staff."
In a response to the Mudgee Guardian, an ANZ Bank spokesperson said the decision was made in step with changing customer habits.
"We've seen a significant change in the way our customers prefer to bank, with 90 per cent of Mudgee customers choosing alternative banking methods to our branches," the spokesperson said.
"We will ensure our customers are well supported during this change, including assisting them with alternative banking methods such as online, telephone and mobile banking options."
The ANZ spokesperson also confirmed that the Mudgee ANZ ATM would also be removed.
"Our customers can also use the atmx network at no charge and ATMs operated by the other major banks, fee-free," the spokesperson said.
A Westpac Group said the St George merger was one that has already been made around the country. "Our Westpac and St George teams will be working together under one roof in Mudgee from 22 November, maintaining a strong presence for both brands in the region," the spokesperson said.
"Our new co-location branch will maintain both brands' presence in the region, ensuring our customers will continue to have access to all the services they have today, supported by the same people."
An ANZ spokesperson said staff affected by the Mudgee closure have been offered support.
Member for Calare Andrew Gee criticised the ANZ decision after the bank announced a $6.55 billion cash profit over the last year. "From mid-April, loyal ANZ customers in Mudgee will face a 256-kilometre return shlep to visit the bricks and mortar branch at Dubbo," he said.
