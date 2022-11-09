TYRELL'S 2013 Vat 1 Semillion from the Hunter Valley has been awarded the Governor's trophy for best in show at the 2022 NSW Wine awards.
Wines from across the state were judged with 79 wines awarded gold medals earlier last month and 18 awarded trophies at the event in Sydney held last week.
The winning Semillion was awarded a score of 96 and the judges commented the class overall was extraordinary.
