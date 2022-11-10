Local schools are hurting and parents are fed up as inquiry probes worsening teacher shortages

A NSW Upper House inquiry into teacher shortages have tabled their final report this week detailing scenarios that are all too familiar for the region's schools.
The inquiry began in June of this year and held four hearings, receiving evidence highlighting how a shortage of teachers had caused "declining education outcomes", merged classes, periods of minimal supervision of students and teachers often being thrust into out-of-field classes.
In Gulgong a community forum was held over concerns parents and students had about the effects such shortages were having at Gulgong High School.
Hannah Archer Lawton, Country Organiser for the New South Wales Teachers Federation, who was at the meeting, said change was needed immediately.
"What we are seeing at Gulgong High School is as a result of the statewide teacher shortages," she said.
"The Government is not attracting enough teachers into the profession and crippling, unsustainable workloads and uncompetitive salaries have resulted in numerous teachers leaving the profession. High quality educators and schools can only do so much when they are drastically short-staffed, and kids miss out every day on valuable learning.
"This is further exacerbated when it comes to trying to find a casual teacher as there are no teachers around to relieve staff if they are sick, on leave, or for professional development opportunities. For students, this means they are placed in arrangements such minimal supervision and their education suffers as a result."
She said the Government is continuing to bury its head in the sand when it came to radical change. "The only way to fix the issues is increasing the salaries of all teachers, reducing the workload and raising the status of teaching within the community," she said.
"Small communities, such as Gulgong, are suffering and the Government continues to ignore the issue.
"The Gulgong Community forum recognised the efforts of their educators, and called for a high level of teacher training, which is what students deserve. To attract the best into the profession, and retain the teachers we have, the Government must address the workload and salaries."
Tim Danaher, NSW Teachers' Federation Dubbo organiser, said these situations were more than familiar for local teachers.
"If a teacher is away on sick leave that just adds to the problems of an already short-staffed school. There are examples across the state of over 100 students being supervised by one teacher - it's disgraceful," he said.
"The Education Minister has said many times that students are still learning in those collapsed classes - but that's far from accurate. You cannot teach when you have 90 students, of all different abilities," Mr Danaher said.
"Our kids and our teachers are doing a remarkable job but imagine what we could do if we had systematic support for our teachers and every student in every class has a qualified teacher teaching them."
Responding to a survey conducted as part of the inquiry, 92 percent reported instances of cancelled or merged classes due to a teacher being unable to be found, 65 percent reported teachers taking classes out-of-field and 39 percent reported they knew of instances classes were left unsupervised.
The inquiry's report, tabled on Tuesday, makes 21 recommendations for improvement including initial teacher education, data collection practices of the Department of Education and the various programs and policies currently being implemented by the NSW Government to address the teacher shortage.
Although Mr Danaher has some concerns about committee chair Mark Latham's ideological approach and conclusions in the report, he said the process of the inquiry was valuable to put the concerns of teachers out there publicly.
"Mark Latham has put forward propositions like 'teachers should work nine-to-five' well, we're currently working nine-to-ten. Everyday. He's also made suggestions like 'teachers should only have four weeks annual leave per year' - but teachers already work all through our holidays'," he said.
"Anything Mark Latham has to push forward and any of his ideas and suggestions are rejected by the profession. He has no background in education and should have no voice in education policy or direction."
"But the information about what's happening in our schools is out there now. It's freely available to everyone, it's been put before parliament."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
