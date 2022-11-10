Mudgee Guardian

Local schools are hurting and parents are fed up as inquiry probes worsening teacher shortages

By Allison Hore
Frustrated Gulgong community members gather for a public meeting to discuss Gulgong High School. Photo: Andrew Andrews.

A NSW Upper House inquiry into teacher shortages have tabled their final report this week detailing scenarios that are all too familiar for the region's schools.

