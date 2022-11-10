Better than Lego: Knights to play Manly in Mudgee as NRL continues Glen Willow love

Mudgee will again play host to top-level footy next year after the NRL confirmed the game dates in the 2023 draw announcement.
Mudgee will host two NRL games in 2023, kicking off with the pre-season Charity Shield St George Illawarra Dragons v South Sydney Rabbitohs on 18 February followed by Round 5 Manly Sea Eagles v Newcastle Knights on 1 April.
Mid-Western Regional Council Mayor, Des Kennedy said in a press release that he is thrilled to welcome back all four teams to Glen Willow.
"We're over the moon to welcome back the Dragons, Rabbitohs, Manly and the Knights," Cr Kennedy said.
"The Charity Shield has been a hugely successful partnership between Council, the Dragons and Rabbitohs for six years.
"Likewise, Manly has been fantastic in coming on board to bring more games to regional areas. I'd like to thank the clubs and the NRL for their efforts to deliver on more regional games which bring major social and economic benefits to our region."
Dragons CEO Ryan Webb said they were happy to come back. "We are delighted to be taking the Charity Shield to Mudgee for a sixth consecutive year," he said.
"It is always a wonderful opportunity to connect with our members and fans from the Central West region who have shown such enthusiastic support for the St George Illawarra Dragons every time we visit.
"We look forward to once again spending some time in the community and engaging with fans in the lead-up to the game at the picturesque Glen Willow Stadium."
Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly said the club will be looking to claim victory of the Charity Shield again in 2023.
"The following the Club has developed in Mudgee over the past five years is second-to-none and we're excited to take the team back to central west New South Wales to play in front of our Members and supporters, and to continue the wonderful community-focused work of Souths Cares," he said.
Tickets for the 2023 Charity Shield will go on sale to club members and Mid-Western Region locals at 12 noon next Tuesday 15 November, followed by sales to the general public on Thursday 17 November.
Tickets for Round 5 Manly v Knights will be on sale in coming weeks.
