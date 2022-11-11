Mudgee Guardian
Good News

Mudgee Riding for the Disabled gets a shoutout in Parliament following competition awards

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated November 11 2022 - 1:34pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RDA Coach Diane Burnicle (left) with a number of RDA riders and Coach and RDA NSW Chairperson Tracey Lucas (right). Photo: Supplied

Now in its tenth year, Mudgee's Riding for the Disabled (RDA) is more popular and successful than ever, thanks to a dedicated team of volunteers and a supportive community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.