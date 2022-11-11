Mudgee Riding for the Disabled gets a shoutout in Parliament following competition awards

Now in its tenth year, Mudgee's Riding for the Disabled (RDA) is more popular and successful than ever, thanks to a dedicated team of volunteers and a supportive community.
Recently, several RDA riders were awarded places in the 'led' section of the annual NSW Musical Ride Competition, even getting a mention in Parliament by Dugald Saunders.
Gulgong Public School students Hunter Crowley, riding Toby and Jackson Maynard, riding Theo competed in the event.
Diane Burnicle, RDA Mudgee Coach spoke with the Mudgee Guardian said they could not have been prouder of the riders.
"These kids have a great variety of disabilities and it's a challenge for them," Ms Burnicle said.
"We put a musical theme to it and we have entered this year - COVID kind of knocked us out of the park for two years. In 2019 we actually entered the musical ride and actually won again, but because of COVID it was kind of not as out there as much as it should have been.
"We had plenty of community support from the cadets who supplied the uniforms, Hugh Bateman and Ken Sutcliffe did the voiceovers for us and Jess Holland edited the music for us. So it's very much a community effort."
RDA continues to be popular, with Gulgong Public School, Mudgee Public School and Lifeskills enrolled this year, but there is always room for growth said Diane.
"We're hoping to expand for a bit more next year if we can rally some more volunteers," she said.
The event itself was themed 'mateship, companionship and camaraderie. Diane said the students embraced the theme wholeheartedly.
"They [students] look forward to coming every Wednesday to ride so it was another day for them and then to have costumes to fit the theme, they were pretty chuffed," she said.
"We've had riders that have started with us this year that haven't even gone into the arena, too terrified to even touch a horse. And one of these riders now is just riding with a big smile on his face... so we've achieved a lot."
The successful riders and the RDA were celebrated at a ceremony at Gulgong Public School on Friday, 11 November.
Speaking in Parliament, Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders congratulated all involved.
"Congratulations RDA Mudgee on your fantastic achievement. Can't wait to see what you do next," Mr Saunders said.
Riding for the Disabled Association NSW Mudgee Centre was established in October 2012 at the Mudgee Showgrounds. Run entirely by a dedicated band of volunteers, Mudgee RDA plays a special role in the lives of local people with disabilities, building skills and confidence as well as providing simple enjoyment through connection with horses and instructors.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.