Mudgee Guardian
Updated

2,175 customers without power as Essential Energy work to find cause of outage

By Newsroom
Updated November 14 2022 - 11:28am, first published 10:46am
An image from the Essential Energy site showing the size of the outage that is affecting most Mudgee residents.

Latest:

Essential Energy is no longer recording any outages on their website. All residents should now have power.

