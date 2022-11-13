Essential Energy is no longer recording any outages on their website. All residents should now have power.
Essential Energy are currently working to restore power for 2,175 customers after an unexpected blackout hit most of town on Monday morning.
According to Essential Energy's website, the power went down around 10:31am on Monday, 14 November.
There is currently no expected time for power to be restored.
More to come.
If you have a power outage, Essential Energy encourage customers to report any issues on 13 20 80 or visit essentialenergy.com.au/outages for updates.
