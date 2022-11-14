A teenager has avoided conviction and been placed on a conditional release order after behaving violently towards two people in a public place.
Amy Hill,19, of Jacqueline Drive in Dubbo, pleaded guilty to affray on November 9 but was not convicted for the offence at Dubbo Local Court.
Court documents reveal, Hill, two other co-accused, and the female victim were all at the South Dubbo Tavern when the crime took place between 10pm and 10.30pm on June 5 this year.
The victim and her friend were in a room adjacent to the pub's gaming room where Hill and a co-accused were situated. Derogatory comments were exchanged between the two parties during which the victim had been yelling at Hill's group.
After several hours, the situation escalated to a confrontation in the pub's female toilets and a glass was thrown at Hill, the court was told.
This prompted the Tavern's staff to request all parties to leave the premises.
The victim initially refused to leave and made her way to the beer garden in the front of the pub. Hill and the co-accused followed the victim and further comments were exchanged between the parties. The trio then exited the pub and entered the car park area adjacent to Boundary Road.
In order to avoid the group, the victim requested pub staff to arrange a taxi for her so she could leave the location. When the taxi arrived, the victim made her way from the back of the pub to the car park area.
As she walked by, Hill approached the victim from behind and grabbed her by the hair and clothing. A co-accused joined the melee by grabbing the victim while Hill struck the victim's head region multiple times, the court was told.
The victim's friend attempted to separate the parties and protect the victim, who broke free and fled towards the waiting taxi.
A co-accused followed the victim and continued to strike her but the victim eventually escaped the location in the taxi.
Hill and the two co-accused then directed their attack towards the victim's friend. One of the co-accused grabbed the friend by her upper body while the other co-accused and Hill knocked her to the ground.
CCTV footage showed a man nearby persistently tried to separate the parties. Police were called to the scene where they obtained a victim statement as well as footage of the incident.
Two months later, Hill went to Dubbo Police Station on August 15 and was subsequently arrested and taken into police custody.
The court heard from the police prosecutor, Sergeant Adam Corrigan, who said Hill's behaviour had been "unacceptable". However, Magistrate Gary Wilson ordered Hill to enter into a good behaviour bond.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.