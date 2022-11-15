Mudgee Guardian

Charity Shield tickets are on sale early for locals, here's how you can get them

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated November 15 2022 - 12:38pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Not be left out, Rabbitohs fans give the Dragons a run for their money. Photo: Simone Kurtz

The annual Charity Shield clash between the South Sydney Rabbitohs v St George Illawarra Dragons will return to Mudgee for the sixth time on February 18 and locals encouraged to secure their tickets

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.