Charity Shield tickets are on sale early for locals, here's how you can get them

The annual Charity Shield clash between the South Sydney Rabbitohs v St George Illawarra Dragons will return to Mudgee for the sixth time on February 18 and locals encouraged to secure their tickets
Locals will have first access to tickets with a dedicated pre-sale beginning at 12 noon on Tuesday, 15 November.
Mid-Western Regional Council Mayor, Des Kennedy encouraged locals to take advantage of the 48-hour pre-sale.
"The Charity Shield is always a very popular event on our calendar, and this pre-sale is an opportunity for locals to snap up their tickets before the general public," Cr Kennedy said.
"We're thrilled to welcome back the Dragons and Rabbitohs, who will return for the sixth Charity Shield in Mudgee. This partnership between Council and the clubs has delivered major social and economic benefits for our region, generating $1.8 million directly into the local economy this year."
Tickets to the 2022 Charity Shield are available at at 123tix.com.au via this unique code https://www.123tix.com.au/events/34742/2023-charity-shield-dragons-v-rabbitohs?pw=MWRPRESALE
