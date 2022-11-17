The Midwest Brumbies are looking for redemption across all grades this weekend against the Platypi at home after a rocky few weeks on field.
Playing last week at Glen Willow and this week backing that up at on the main field, all sides went down against their opponents except for the under 14s who beat their bottom-of-the-ladder rivals Castlereagh 18-12.
Brumbies President and under 16s coach, Guy Pascoe said the club is faring well but acknowledged that a lack of players in some age divisions has hit hard.
"The club's going fairly well, I could say fairly at the moment. I can't describe it as good or bad we're sort of in the middle. The sixteens are still top four... Under 14s are in the same boat, they're coming fourth. And the other two grades, the 12s and the opens haven't won a game actually so they're at the bottom of the ladder," Pascoe said.
"Overall we've had a lean sort of a season, but I think the numbers haven't really helped us this year, I thought we would have got a few more numbers, widening our boundaries, but the numbers just didn't come for some reason."
The under 18s have been forced to forfeit their last two games due to a lack of numbers, something Guy hopes can improve next season.
"The 18s have always been a problem age division, mainly due to things like the HSC studies and girls leaving the area for work... university and things too," he said.
"They have done well with the numbers they've had and a lot of 16s have been backing up to make the numbers up. But just some weeks have really killed us with injuries. Once you get a few injuries and short numbers it just doesn't work.
"We're hoping the addition of the under 12s this year is a good step forward for the women's football in the western comp. I think you start 'em young and keep them interested in the game and enjoying it, they'll certainly stick around.
"The under 16s definitely - we've got the numbers, I think there are about 22 players in the 16s. So that's been our biggest age group. If we can keep hold of those sort of numbers, that's the sort of thing that'll go well for us through to the 18s and opens.
The Brumbies face off against Platypi at Glen Willow on Saturday. The Brumbies will be holding a sponsors day as well.
"We've actually scored the main stadium at Glen Willow this weekend. We're playing on a really good surface and good venue," Pascoe said.
"We're hoping to get a little bit of a crowd and definitely looking to get a couple of wins, especially in the 14s and 16s moving into the semi finals.
"It will end up being a big day for us. Gates open at 8:30am, anyone that wants to come along come and have a look and enjoy the women's game."
