'A world of difference': Gersback family sings the praises of Ronald McDonald House

A Mudgee family have sung the praises of Ronald McDonald House charity after two twists in life led them to seek its help.
Troy and Emma Gersback say never in their wildest dreams did they imagine they would need to draw on the support of Ronald McDonald House for their two boys.
Troy says up until the birth of their first baby they had heard of McHappy Day but after their first baby was born with complications the fund raising day began to resonate strongly.
"In the lead up to the birth of our first baby we were given some indication he would be born with a hole in the heart, however the extent of the problem and complications which followed were never anticipated - it was a bit of a shock for us," Troy said.
"We rushed to Sydney and were able to stay so close at the Ronald McDonald House in Westmead and even though it was a horrible thing to have to go through at the time, being so close to our baby without having to sort our accommodation made the world of difference to us."
Unexpectedly, the family has now recently had to use the house again while their second boy has had to receive specialist treatment in Orange.
"When we heard we had to come to Orange Hospital we just didn't realise there was a house in Orange we could use, and we ended up staying for over a week," he said.
Troy says being able to stay together as a family just a short walk away from the hospital where their youngest boy was a patient was a game changer.
"There was no issue with having to travel or split the care of our children and we both found the house in Orange fantastic - it just made our life so much easier.
"It is an amazing set up at the Orange house and the whole time we were made to feel so welcome. The staff and volunteers just couldn't do enough for us and there was always a smiling face to greet us and see if there was anything we needed."
Since the house in Orange first opened we have provided free accommodation and a range of services for 39 families from Mudgee for a total of 292 nights.
