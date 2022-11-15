Mudgee Guardian
Photos

Floods have hit Wellington in a big way after several roads and clubs were affected

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated November 15 2022 - 4:26pm, first published 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Duke of Wellington Bridge will not be in action for some time. Picture by Belinda Soole.

Wellington has become the latest town in the state's central west to be hit by flooding after the Bell and Macquarie Rivers caused chaos on Monday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.